Welwyn Cemetery fly-tipped rubbish to be removed

Fly tipping at Welwyn Cemetery in the village. Picture: Sharon Tasker. Archant

Rubbish from a fly-tipping incident outside Welwyn Cemetery will be removed from the village on Friday.

Welwyn Parish Council said it is aware that the fly-tipping incident took place last week.

The rubbish was laid at the entrance into the cemetery and appears to have been from a building site.

To report incidents of fly-tipping go to the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council website here: welhat.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping.

And if you witness an incident of fly-tipping it is advised not to put yourself at risk by approaching the people committing the crime. Instead, call the police on 999 straight away.