Hatfield fly-tipping investigation could land criminal with £50,000 fine

PUBLISHED: 08:22 19 November 2019

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.

The person who fly-tipped near a Hatfield recycling bank could be fined a maximum penalty of £50,000.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council says that after the banks were moved from The Common to Kennelwood Lane, a small number of residents thought it acceptable to dump their rubbish near the old recyling site.

Chairs, which cannot be recycled in the first place, were also found in the fly-tip pile.

WHBC said: "Fly-tipping is anti-social, dangerous and diverts money and resources that could be better spent on other projects.

"There are signs and maps at The Common explaining where the recycling banks are now located.

"Please take your recycling there, and do not fly-tip".

WHBC are investigating the evidence that they have and urge anyone that has any information to please call the council on 01707 357000 or email contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

