Care home resident shares secrets to a long life after turning 100

Florence Taberer at Care UK Knebworth with members of staff Janet Tarplet and Sam Driver. - Credit: James Linsell-Clark

A Knebworth care home resident has revealed the secret to a long life after celebrating her 100th birthday earlier this month.

Florence Taberer, known as Flo, turned 100 on June 1, celebrating at Care UK Knebworth with her family as they enjoyed afternoon tea and birthday cake, surrounded by banners and balloons.

Flo revealed the secret to a long life is ‘giving and taking’, and was delighted to be joined by her family for the special occasion.

“The surprise of it all was fantastic, and it was amazing to see all my family together again - I didn’t expect it at all,” she said.

“I’m in good health, and I am glad to have reached the age of 100.”

Flo was born in Edmonton, London in 1922, where she lived with her two brothers, William, and George.

She left school at 14 and began her first job working as part of the Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron, a group that trainers and light aircraft from the factories to airfields, later delivering fighters, bombers and transports.

On December 23, 1950, she married her husband, Leslie Horace, and they went on to have two children named Raymond and Linda.

Flo moved into Knebworth in February 2021, where she enjoys knitting, reading and keeping in touch with her grandchildren Christine and Jason, and great grandson, Jack.

“We had a wonderful time celebrating Flo’s milestone birthday with her family and friends at Knebworth,” said Vera Moreira-Henocq, home manager at Knebworth.

“We always strive to support residents to lead fulfilling lives and celebrating birthdays plays a huge part in this.

“We love nothing more than an excuse for a party, and a reason to celebrate the wonderful people we have living here at Knebworth.

“Flo is a much-loved resident at the home, known for her cheeky sense of humour, and we were thrilled to raise a glass to her incredible life so far. She is a wonderful woman, and we are proud to have her as part of our Knebworth family.”

