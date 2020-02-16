Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto. trendobjects

Due to Storm Dennis London Colney, Potters Bar and Hatfield could experience some flooding.

The Environment Agency has said the Upper River Colne and Radlett Brook could spill onto the road near Colney Heath, London Colney, Borehamwood and Radlett.

Similarly, the Lower Lee tributaries are affected in the Potters Bar, Waltham Cross, Barnet and Enfield areas.

EA say they are "monitoring water levels" and advise residents to "avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water".