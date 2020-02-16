Advanced search

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

PUBLISHED: 17:08 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 16 February 2020

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

trendobjects

Due to Storm Dennis London Colney, Potters Bar and Hatfield could experience some flooding.

You may also want to watch:

The Environment Agency has said the Upper River Colne and Radlett Brook could spill onto the road near Colney Heath, London Colney, Borehamwood and Radlett.

Similarly, the Lower Lee tributaries are affected in the Potters Bar, Waltham Cross, Barnet and Enfield areas.

EA say they are "monitoring water levels" and advise residents to "avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water".

Most Read

Louise Lotz murder case: court hears former councillor bludgeoned with spade while pleading to be let into neighbour’s house

St Albans Crown Court heard that Lousie Lotz was bludgeoned to death with a garden spade. Picture: submitted

Hatfield car stuck after trying to drive over wall

A car has become stuck on a wall in a car park in Hatfield. Picture: Adam Law

Man arrested as police in Welwyn Hatfield take on cuckooing

A man has been arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Met Office warning as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Storm Dennis. Picture: Met Office

Welwyn Garden City school closed due to gas leak

Swallow Dell School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Louise Lotz murder case: court hears former councillor bludgeoned with spade while pleading to be let into neighbour’s house

St Albans Crown Court heard that Lousie Lotz was bludgeoned to death with a garden spade. Picture: submitted

Hatfield car stuck after trying to drive over wall

A car has become stuck on a wall in a car park in Hatfield. Picture: Adam Law

Man arrested as police in Welwyn Hatfield take on cuckooing

A man has been arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Met Office warning as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Storm Dennis. Picture: Met Office

Welwyn Garden City school closed due to gas leak

Swallow Dell School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Alice in Wonderland to be this year’s Hertford Theatre panto

Last year's Hertford Theatre Christmas show The Snow Queen. Picture: James Leask Frazer area1photography

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Air pollution responsible for one in 18 deaths in Hertfordshire

Public Health England estimate air pollution has caused 5.6% of deaths of people aged 30 or over in Hertfordshire. Picture: RADAR

Russian musician returns to scene of St Albans festival triumph

Moscow-based Konstantin Volostnov will return to St Albans Cathedral on Saturday for an organ recital for the St Albans International Organ Festival

Tyrrells Premier 15s: Hannah Botterman helps Saracens to the top of the table with success at Richmond

Saracens and OA Saints Rocky Clark goes over for a first-half try against Richmond. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24