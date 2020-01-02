Two flats given closure orders in Welwyn Garden City

The closure orders were placed for three months at two flats on Chambers Grove. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Closure orders have been granted on two Welwyn Garden City flats in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The closure orders were placed for three months at two flats on Chambers Grove. Picture: Herts Police. The closure orders were placed for three months at two flats on Chambers Grove. Picture: Herts Police.

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted the orders on Wednesday, December 11 to two premises in Chambers Grove following continuous reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity.

This means that no-one can enter the properties for three months and anyone who breaches this will be arrested.

The court was satisfied that the necessary criteria for a closure order had been met:

- That a person has engaged, or is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or

- That the use of the premises has resulted, or is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public, or

You may also want to watch:

- That there has been, or is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises

The police warned in November that they would be seeking closure orders at the flats after it shut properties on Knella Road and Ludwick Way.

Officers explained that they have secured over 20 closure orders across Welwyn Hatfield, with 18 resulting in full repossession of the properties.

PC John Phelan, from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit, said: "If you are allowing drugs to be used or sold at your property, please be warned; we will shut your property down.

"It is not fair to inflict anti-social behaviour on your neighbours and we will do all we can to support those affected by the misery of such behaviour.

"If you have concerns about a property near you, please don't hesitate to get in touch.

"You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101."

Alternatively, you can contact anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.