Plan for increasing recycling at Welwyn Hatfield flats put forward

Over 60 per cent of Welwyn Hatfield flats have recycling services - but this would increase under council plans.

A motion was universally agreed by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in September to look at rolling out recycling at all flats, and a committee has now taken a decision on how that could be achieved.

The first phase would mean collecting data on waste collection services, ease of access, location and types of bins, the feasibility of introducing new services and a waste composition study at all blocks of flats in the borough, as well as looking what needs to be done like planning applications for new bin stores.

Then after this is compiled, the council will begin its second phase after summer 2020.

WHBC, along with the new rubbish collector Urbaser, will then review and implement additional recycling.

The last phase would then involve a plan for when the new flat recycling service will be rolled out and any financial implications that will be associated with it.

Ka Ng, corporate director at WHBC, said: "In light of our commitment to help tackle climate change, councillors and officers agreed to review the recycling services available to residents living in flats.

"Our streetscene mobilisation board and climate change group met on October 21 and 23 respectively to consider the challenges in rolling out recycling services to all flats in the borough.

"Both groups agreed that our priority is to ensure a seamless transfer of our waste collection service to Urbaser next spring, and to minimise the level of potential disruption to residents.

"That is why there will be no service changes until the autumn, to help Urbaser familiarise themselves with the local area before introducing new collections."

Full Council will meet on January 7 2020 to decided whether to go ahead with the proposals.