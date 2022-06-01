Wing walking team takes to the skies to raise money for Potential Kids charity

Wing walking team overcomes transport network and weather delays to raise money for Potential Kids (PK) charity at the AeroSuperBatics Rendcombe Airfield. - Credit: Callum Oakaby Wight

A wing walking team overcame transport network and weather delays to raise money for Potential Kids (PK) charity.

John Spavins, Callum Oakaby-Wright, Cameron Oakaby-Wright, Mark Clare and PK IT team's own James Tanner took part in the wing walk on Monday, May 30 at the AeroSuperBatics Rendcombe Airfield.

They raised money for Potential Kids, an award-winning Welwyn Hatfield charity that offers learning, social and sports opportunities to neurodiverse children and young people.

The pilots Dave Barrell and Mike Dentith ran through the manoeuvres planned for the flights, while the professional wing-walkers, Kirsten Pobjoy and Emma Broadbent explained the basics relating to the emergency procedure for flyer harness release in case of emergency on the ground, such as an engine fire.

Flights were organised to allow flyers to become 'qualified', confirming they were able to safely complete the flights, follow instructions and return to ground without any stress or injury. This then allowed those flyers to take part in a second full aerobatic flight.

Callum and Cameron were first in the air with a synchronised flight that saw a couple of runs to familiarise with speed of aircraft, air pressure on the body and limbs and feel some directional and height changes.

That led to some high-speed passes over the viewing paddock, a side-by-side approach to paddock with a late burst in opposing directions and approaches for head-on passes, all with smoke trail. The aircraft when in level flight were approximately one wingspan apart (appx 10 metres). James flew solo, but experienced the same manoeuvres, while John and Mark replicated Callum and Cameron.

Callum said the experience was “absolutely thrilling” while Cameron said: “it was a crazy experience, all in the name of a great cause, and one I would definitely do again!”

All the wing walkers were deemed ‘qualified’ and were briefed for acrobatic flights. The synchronous pairs flew as before, and, as a surprise for James, who had funded his own qualification flight independently of the other team members, he also had an aerobatic flight.

The synchronous flights commenced with a long climb and a short dive before commencing loop-the-loop, this time the space between aircraft was wider, almost three wingspans, (appx 30 metres) so still very close and exhilarating to see the other flyer throughout.

This was followed by more high-speed, low-level passes, breaks and head-to-head crosses. James had a slightly more personal flight and his pilot gave him some stall turns plus half and full rolls as he lost the exhilaration of seeing a second aircraft.

James said: “Honestly, it's something I have never felt before, the view was absolutely incredible and exhilarating. I loved every moment in the air, and given the opportunity, I will do it again, especially if it was for a good cause like this one was for.”

Lead pilot Dave used the Boeing Stearman, each one with a distinguished history. His take off speed was approximately 70mph rising to 80mph for level flight. - Credit: Callum Oakaby Wight

Lead pilot Dave used the Boeing Stearman, each one with a distinguished history. His take off speed was approximately 70mph rising to 80mph for level flight. During the first display aircraft the speed varied between 80 to 140mph at a height between 30 and 100ft.

While the second display sets speed in the dive approach to the loop speed is 160mph to ensure the ability to climb to 2,000ft for the top of the loop, to make sure there is a clearly visible loop and provide a safety margin. In approach for the loop, there is a dive from 800 to 500ft to help build speed. Aside the loop, all the other elements were at between 100 and 300ft.

Other than wing walking for a good cause, this event also marks the achievement of John Spavins achievement of DWP Retirement age. - Credit: Callum Oakaby Wight

As well as wing walking for a good cause, this event also marks John Spavin's achievement of DWP Retirement age, although he has made it clear, he will never retire.

A spokesperson from Potential Kids said; “we are so grateful to all of these brave, fearless people for raising money for PK!!! This means the world to us as every penny raised counts. Thank you so much."

To find out more about Potential Kids go to: potentialkids.org.uk/

To donate to the wing walking fundraiser, see: justgiving.com/campaign/wingwalking-potentialkids-2022