First vaccinations begin in Welwyn Garden City

Published: 7:00 PM December 16, 2020

Left to right: Mariana Bitonte – Welwyn Garden City Town centre BID Manager, Jean Watt - second Welwyn Garden citizen to get vaccine, Romeo Agius – first Welwyn Garden citizen to get vaccine and Samantha Martin – Covid Secure Support Team. - Credit: WGC BID

The first vaccinations against COVID-19 in Welwyn Garden City took place this morning.

Romeo Agius was the first Welwyn Garden citizen to get vaccine and Jean Watt was the second.

The vaccinations have begun their rollout as cases continue to rise in Welwyn Hatfield.

There were 183 cases in the latest week, December 5 -11, 42 more than the previous week.

Welwyn Hatfield now has 149 cases per 100,000 people, slightly below the average area in England - 159.

Hertsmere, which has just moved into Tier 3, has seen a significant spike.

There were 293 cases in the week of December 5 to 11, an increase of 132 compared to the previous week.

Hertsmere currently has 279 cases per 100,000 people.