Hatfield resident fear Firework Champions will sound like a 'war zone'

Residents of Hatfield have expressed their concerns about a firework competition taking place in Hatfield House this coming September.

Firework Champions is a longstanding popular event that has reoccurred annually, and this year it will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 4pm to 10pm.

The competition will be held between three firework companies and the residents are concerned that the competitiveness will mean louder displays than usual, in order to win.

One resident, who lives a mile away from Hatfield House, said: “We had this last year and it was just awful. I have never been in a war zone and I am very sorry for people that have been or are in one but that is what it sounds like.

“Last year I put in a complaint to the licencing office in Environmental Health at the council and I never received a reply. The minute I saw that it was going on again this year, I called them again and said that I think they should at least have an Environmental Health Officer at the event, to measure the decibel levels.”

Last year, this resident had to shut her windows, air vents and even put in ear plugs to get some sleep, prior to an early morning shift.

She added, “I appreciate that Hatfield House must cost a fortune to run and they hold lots of events and I don’t blame them. They’ve had Michael Bublé, Chamber Music Festival, Paloma Faith, Simply Red, Classic Ibiza, Battle Proms, along with a lot of other non-noise related events like a Bee Keeping experience, the Willow 10k Fun Run, Wine Tasting Experience; none of those are going to impact on the local population.

“I’m thinking they just need to be a bit more considerate to the people that live in proximity to the louder events that are taking place.”

A resident that lives in Haldens, to the North of Welwyn Garden City, could also hear the fireworks last year, even though the area is almost five miles away.

Multiple residents on the WHT’s Facebook page also complained about it being a sleepless night for their pets as they were terrified of the noise.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said, “We are working with Hatfield House and the event organisers to help ensure that noise and other impacts on the local community are minimal.”