Fire and ambulance service called to Welwyn Garden City town centre

The ambulance service were helped by firefighters to extricate two casualties in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service Archant

The ambulance service called firefighters for help after two people were injured in Welwyn Garden City last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The fire service was called at 11.39pm yesterday to help extricate two casualties from a property in Howardsgate.

Two crews from Welwyn Garden City attended and assisted.

More details to follow.