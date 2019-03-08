Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

Firefighters cut away the roof of a car to free two people following a collision with a telegraph pole in Hatfield this morning.

Emergency services were called to Great North Road at 5.35am following reports of a crash involving a red Toyota Yaris.

Two males had to be cut free from the car by fire crews from Potters Bar, with the road closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar by police.

The ambulance service were also called, but it is not yet clear if anyone was injured.

Police remain on the scene, with the road still closed.