Two taken to hospital after fire at sheltered accommodation

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 December 2020

A fire broke out at Ashley Court in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

A fire at sheltered accommodation has been attended by the Fire Service in Hatfield this morning.

Emergency crews have evacuated 22 residents after the fire at a sheltered housing scheme on Ashley Court off Wellfield Road.

Police were called at 2.40am by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to a blaze in a laundry room at Ashley Court.

Officers attended and assisted in evacuating the residents, who initially sheltered in a nearby building.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended.

All residents were accounted for and two were taken to hospital for treatment for minor smoke inhalation. Emergency services remain at the scene this morning. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Age UK Hertfordshire has put out an appeal for male and female clothing donations.

The charity said on Twitter: “Any clothing for men and women, all sizes, needed ASAP. Drop any donations to our head office today – 1 Silver Court, Watchmead, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1LT.”

