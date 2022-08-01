News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Fire station open day returns to Hatfield

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:24 PM August 1, 2022
Hatfield fire station open day 2022.

Hatfield fire station open day 2022. - Credit: Matt Adams

It was all hands to the pumps for the return of Hatfield fire station's open day for the first time in three years.

Saturday's free event gave members of the public a chance to meet their local firefighters, alongside representatives from the police, ambulance service, Herts Boats Rescue and the RNLI, at the station in Wellfield Road.

Attractions included a stall selling toys and fancy dress hosted by the firefighters charity, a teddy bear zip wire from the top of the station tower, a barbecue, face painting and the opportunity to use the fire hose and climb on board a fire engine.

There were also stalls offering fire safety and crime prevention advice and practical demonstrations by the various emergency services.

If you didn't manage to make it on Saturday, don't worry, Welwyn Garden City fire station will be holding its own open day on September 17.

Hatfield fire station open day 2022.

Hatfield fire station open day 2022. - Credit: Matt Adams

Hatfield fire station open day 2022.

Hatfield fire station open day 2022. - Credit: Matt Adams

Hatfield fire station open day 2022.

Hatfield fire station open day 2022. - Credit: Matt Adams

Hatfield fire station open day 2022.

Hatfield fire station open day 2022. - Credit: Matt Adams

Hatfield fire station open day 2022.

Hatfield fire station open day 2022. - Credit: Matt Adams

Hatfield fire station open day 2022.

Hatfield fire station open day 2022. - Credit: Matt Adams

Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Michael Bublé on stage

Hatfield House

'Dangerous' traffic reported after Michael Bublé concert

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Woods Ave with two school buildings either side, and trees beside the road.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

13-year-old girl grabbed by stranger in Hatfield

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A police officer with an ear piece in.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hatfield man jailed for sexually assaulting two women

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The news comes after the World Health Organisation declared the monkeypox a global health emergency on June 23

NHS

15 monkeypox cases confirmed in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon