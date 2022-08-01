Fire station open day returns to Hatfield

It was all hands to the pumps for the return of Hatfield fire station's open day for the first time in three years.

Saturday's free event gave members of the public a chance to meet their local firefighters, alongside representatives from the police, ambulance service, Herts Boats Rescue and the RNLI, at the station in Wellfield Road.

Attractions included a stall selling toys and fancy dress hosted by the firefighters charity, a teddy bear zip wire from the top of the station tower, a barbecue, face painting and the opportunity to use the fire hose and climb on board a fire engine.

There were also stalls offering fire safety and crime prevention advice and practical demonstrations by the various emergency services.

If you didn't manage to make it on Saturday, don't worry, Welwyn Garden City fire station will be holding its own open day on September 17.

Hatfield fire station open day 2022. - Credit: Matt Adams

