News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Fire at University of Hertfordshire destroys kitchen

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 1:55 PM November 25, 2021
Updated: 2:19 PM November 25, 2021
Aftermath of a fire in a student halls of residence kitchen shows blackened hob and ceiling.

No one was injured. - Credit: Memefordshire

A fire broke out at one of the University of Hertfordshire's halls of residence early Monday morning. 

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called just before 1am to a report of a kitchen fire at Shenley halls of residence in Mosquito Way, Hatfield.

Videos posted to a university meme Instagram account, Memefordshire, show evacuated students standing outside in their pyjamas while fire trucks rushed to the scene.

Three fire engines, from Hatfield and St Albans Fire Stations, were sent to the scene, where crews found a fire in a ground floor kitchen area.

Photos reveal a blackened hob and ceiling where the fire blaze broke out.

Blackened ceiling and walls following University of Hertfordshire kitchen fire.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally. - Credit: Memefordshire

Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and ventilated the building to remove smoke from the stairwells and corridors. Crews left the scene shortly before 2:30am.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally and no one was injured.

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist "seriously" injured after car crash in Welwyn Garden City
  2. 2 One person injured following car crash on A1000 Great North Road
  3. 3 Man shouts racially offensive language and throws food at woman
  1. 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 5 Is Welwyn Hatfield facing a SEN officer crisis?
  3. 6 Sir Elton John to play two Hertfordshire shows at Watford FC's Vicarage Road ground in 2022
  4. 7 Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park to close to the public in January
  5. 8 Spate of Welwyn burglaries leads to Safer Streets push
  6. 9 Historic Hatfield pub set for exciting £230,000 refurbishment
  7. 10 Drug dealer jailed after £9,000 worth of crack cocaine found in bedroom
Herts Live
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hatfield Swim Centre

Welwyn Hatfield Council | Updated

Hatfield Swim Centre to temporarily close

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Patryk Bobin was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in March town centre on February 18 and is

Driver suffers serious head injury after car rolls onto roof

Dan Mountney

person
A person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin

Hertfordshire to Essex Rapid Transit exhibition launches

Deborah Price Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Police stock

Herts Live

Herts police officer charged with string of child sexual abuse offences

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon