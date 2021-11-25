Fire at University of Hertfordshire destroys kitchen
- Credit: Memefordshire
A fire broke out at one of the University of Hertfordshire's halls of residence early Monday morning.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called just before 1am to a report of a kitchen fire at Shenley halls of residence in Mosquito Way, Hatfield.
Videos posted to a university meme Instagram account, Memefordshire, show evacuated students standing outside in their pyjamas while fire trucks rushed to the scene.
Three fire engines, from Hatfield and St Albans Fire Stations, were sent to the scene, where crews found a fire in a ground floor kitchen area.
Photos reveal a blackened hob and ceiling where the fire blaze broke out.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and ventilated the building to remove smoke from the stairwells and corridors. Crews left the scene shortly before 2:30am.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally and no one was injured.
