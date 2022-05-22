Fire crews receive 'multiple' 999 calls amid large blaze at Welham Green
- Credit: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Fire crews tackled a large blaze next to a Hertfordshire motorway overnight.
Teams from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene of a haystack fire near the A1(M) at Welham Green.
A picture shows the haystack fully alight, with smoke billowing over the nearby road and farmland.
A spokesperson for the fire control room in Hertfordshire said "multiple" callers reported the blaze.
They said at the time: "We have taken multiple calls to a large haystack well alight next to the A1(M), North Mymms.
"Fire engines are in attendance and dealing with the fire."
Officers from Hertfordshire Police were called in to assist firefighters.
The police shut Dixons Hill Road and Tollgate Road, closing the route between Welham Green village and the A414 at Colney Heath.
Emergency crews urged motorists to "avoid the area" overnight.