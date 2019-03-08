Advanced search

Gas meter box catches fire at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 17:57 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 26 April 2019

Firefighters put out a gas meter box fire at the Herts Police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Firefighters extinguished a gas meter box which was on fire at the Herts Police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City.

Police staff saw smoke coming from the gas meter box at the force headquarters in Stanborough Road this afternoon, and alerted the fire service.

Crews put out the fire and the gas board also attended the scene.

Herts Police thanked Herts Fire Control on Twitter for their quick response.

Nobody was injured and no evacuation was needed.

