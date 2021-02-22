'Excellent work' saves horse which had fallen into ditch
- Credit: Wayne Gibbons
A horse has been saved near Welham Green after falling in a ditch close to Hatfield House's grounds.
Yesterday at around 1.45pm, crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue attended Wildhill Road.
The teams were from Hatfield and Potters Bar, who found the horse stuck in a ditch but unharmed.
From the pictures, you can see the horse was found on its side.
The fire and rescue service used a quick-release strap system, a type of rescue equipment, as well as one rough terrain forklift telehandler to get the animal to safety.
The horse was lifted out of the ditch with no injury.
Wayne Gibbon, station commander for Hertford, Ware and Buntingford, who also attended, said on Twitter: "Excellent work by all involved!"
The horse can also be seen standing up after the rescue team saved it from being in distress.
More on Herts Fire and Rescue can be found here hertfordshire.gov.uk/services/fire-and-rescue.