12-year-old reported missing from Welwyn Garden City

Finley Oakes has been missing since yesterday. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A 12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been reported missing by his family.

Finley Oakes has not been since yesterday.

Police say they are making enquiries to trace him.

If people have see him call 999 immediately, quoting case reference number "ISR 785 of the 20/08."