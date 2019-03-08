Welwyn Hatfield mums fined after children fail to attend school

Mums in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield have been fined. Picture: Archant Archant

Mums from Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City have been fined after their children failed to regularly attend school.

Both of the cases were heard at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on February 27.

Neither mum attended court on the day and both cases were proved in their absence.

Both were fined £220.

They each had to pay victim services £30 and costs of £125.

One of the children had failed to regularly attend school between September and November last year, while the other had missed school during the month of September.

A number of other parents from other areas of Hertfordshire were also fined for their children failing to regularly attend school.

In some cases the children were of primary school age and others were at secondary school.