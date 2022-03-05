Astronomy group returns to in-person meetings at Herts Uni

The group behind a monthly column in the WHT is finally meeting in-person after months of online activity due to the pandemic.

The Hertford Astronomy Group meets from September to June on the second Wednesday of each month, with meetings starting at 8pm. The next takes place this coming week on March 9.

The guest speaker on Wednesday is Katy Clough, formerly of the University of Oxford, and now at Queen Mary, University of London. She will be presenting 'Solutions to Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity'. However, like all of of the group's meetings, this will not be an academic lecture, but a presentation where you do not need to be an expert before the meeting!

Despite being one of the larger societies in the UK, they welcome anyone, regardless of whether they own a telescope, as long as they are interested in astronomy.

Many of their members do have binoculars or telescopes, but if you are a beginner, they are happy to give advice. For those interested in photographing the sky, they also have an astrophotography group.

Due to COVID-19, they have been holding meetings online for the last year, but now they are about to re-start in-person meetings at the new venue of a lecture theatre at the Lindop Building, on the main campus of The University of Hertfordshire in College Lane, Hatfield.

Although face masks are not obligatory, there will be a separate area for those who would prefer not to wear a mask. In addition, there will be some social spacing in the seating.

Places are limited, so all attendees must book in advance - It will not be possible to just turn up on the night.

Details can be found at hertsastro.org.uk

Entry is free to members, under-18s and full-time students, and just £2 to others. With four meetings remaining in the programme, you can save by becoming a member, as this will only cost £5. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.



