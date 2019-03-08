Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Watch a film of the de-Havilland Comet taking off

PUBLISHED: 10:12 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 24 July 2019

Film showing the Comet taking off will be shown on Thursday. Picture: Neil Jackson

Film showing the Comet taking off will be shown on Thursday. Picture: Neil Jackson

Archant

Images capturing the first commercial jet airliner - the de-Havilland Comet - will be released as part of a film shown in Hatfield on Thursday.

The 45-minute film, which has never been shown to the public before, includes "footage of the iconic Concord Airliner circling Hatfield and briefly touching down" according to Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Brandon said it also covers the 1986 British Aerospace open day in Hatfield throughout the airfield, factory and sports ground.

A Remembrance and Armistice film, and Hatfield of Yesteryear, will be shown alongside the Comet footage on Thursday from 7.30pm at Weston Auditorium, de Havilland Campus.

Tickets, with refreshments included, can be purchased for £10 from Birchwood Leisure Centre, The Town Inn and the Premier Store in Hatfield or online at: welhatchamber.co.uk/events/hatfield-of-yesteryear/

Children under 12 can go free but tickets need to be registered online.

The event is part of Hatfield Week, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Comet.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homes sold at old Welwyn Garden City hospital site

The new homes at the old QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bellway.

Welwyn Garden City woman may have lived with gas leak in house for months

Sarah believes that the gas leak has caused her to suffer seizures

Trains going through WGC cancelled or delayed this morning

GNER trains points failure at WGC station

Plans revealed to reduce Hatfield town centre parking hours

The council is proposing to designate Link Drive car park for local workers. Picture: Google

Countryside festival set to return to Hatfield this week

The Game Fair retail village. The festival of the great British countryside returns to the grounds of Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Most Read

Homes sold at old Welwyn Garden City hospital site

The new homes at the old QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bellway.

Welwyn Garden City woman may have lived with gas leak in house for months

Sarah believes that the gas leak has caused her to suffer seizures

Trains going through WGC cancelled or delayed this morning

GNER trains points failure at WGC station

Plans revealed to reduce Hatfield town centre parking hours

The council is proposing to designate Link Drive car park for local workers. Picture: Google

Countryside festival set to return to Hatfield this week

The Game Fair retail village. The festival of the great British countryside returns to the grounds of Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Watch a film of the de-Havilland Comet taking off

Film showing the Comet taking off will be shown on Thursday. Picture: Neil Jackson

Major £750K regeneration work at Knebworth station unveiled

MP Stephen McPartland cuts a ribbon to mark the completion of regeneration work at Knebworth station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Hatfield festival’s charity boost for wildlife conservation trust

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's stand at The Game Fair. Picture: Jon Farmer

Looking to cool off in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

Phoebe swimming at Hatfield Swim Centre. Picture credit: Water Babies.

Welwyn Hatfield MP says Boris has ‘mountain to climb’ on Brexit

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Sky Loft, Millbank Tower, Westminster. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists