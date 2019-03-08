Watch a film of the de-Havilland Comet taking off

Film showing the Comet taking off will be shown on Thursday.

Images capturing the first commercial jet airliner - the de-Havilland Comet - will be released as part of a film shown in Hatfield on Thursday.

The 45-minute film, which has never been shown to the public before, includes "footage of the iconic Concord Airliner circling Hatfield and briefly touching down" according to Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon.

Cllr Brandon said it also covers the 1986 British Aerospace open day in Hatfield throughout the airfield, factory and sports ground.

A Remembrance and Armistice film, and Hatfield of Yesteryear, will be shown alongside the Comet footage on Thursday from 7.30pm at Weston Auditorium, de Havilland Campus.

Tickets, with refreshments included, can be purchased for £10 from Birchwood Leisure Centre, The Town Inn and the Premier Store in Hatfield or online at: welhatchamber.co.uk/events/hatfield-of-yesteryear/

Children under 12 can go free but tickets need to be registered online.

The event is part of Hatfield Week, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Comet.