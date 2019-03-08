Man taken to hospital after fight outside Welwyn Garden City KFC

The KFC in Welwyn Garden City. Archant

Police were called to reports of a fight outside KFC on Friday night, in which two men were injured and one woman was reportedly kicked and punched.

Officers were called at 2.05am on March 9 to KFC, where a large group of people quickly dispersed once they saw police, some running through the Howard Centre over the footbridge.

A man was taken to the New QEII Hospital, and another is reported to have received cuts and bruises.

Additionally, an 18-year-old woman told police that she had been punched and kicked during the incident.

No arrests were made and police investigations are continuing.