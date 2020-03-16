Advanced search

Hatfield fight moves from McDonalds to Burger King

PUBLISHED: 10:58 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 16 March 2020

There was a fight between two women at the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

A fight took place at the Galleria in Hatfield, which started in Mcdonalds and then reportedly moved to Burger King.

On Friday, January 24 at around 5.50pm, a 30-year-old female victim was outside McDonalds when another female suspect reportedly took hold of her hood.

They then fought and the suspect left the Galleria. It is claimed that she then went back to continue the fight with the 30-year-old outside Burger King.

Assistant investigator Jayne Davidson said: 'We've arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of affray. She has been released under investigation while we continue our enquiries and I am now asking for the public's help.

'Were you in The Galleria when this happened? Did you see the incident or the events leading up to it?

'Any information you have or anything you saw, no matter how insignificant it might seem, could be really useful for the investigation.

'If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at jayne.davidson@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/7353/20.'

