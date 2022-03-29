Sherry started writing the novel when the first lockdown had taken place and kept going in all her spare time. - Credit: Sherry Hostler

If you run from your past, make sure you look behind you... That is the premise of a gripping new fictional novel which showcases plenty of local areas.

Sherry Hostler, a University of Hertfordshire alumni, and now a writer, released her first fictional novel, a contemporary psychological thriller, ‘Hypnotic’ on Sunday, March 20.

The novel’s synopsis reads: 'Trying to outrun his past and save his marriage, Tom is unwittingly drawn into a university experiment which has a hidden objective. Can you hypnotise someone to commit murder? The experiment is led by the obsessive Bethany who harbours a secret she will do anything to keep safe.

'The more involved Tom becomes in the experiment, the more he risks everything he holds dear. But is it too late to turn back?'

This engrossing story had been started by Sherry, since the first lockdown had taken place, as she longed to be a writer. Even though Sherry has always enjoyed writing for as long as she remembers, this would be her first time professionally releasing a novel for the world to read.

Talking about how she feels now that the book is out, Sherry said, “I am absolutely knackered. It’s such a roller coaster, because while you’re writing it, you actually think that’s going to be the hardest bit, but it’s not. I’ve probably read it 30 times to do edits and proofreads. Now it's marketing and promotion. The whole thing is a massive learning curve."

Even though the surrounding areas are not mentioned by name in the book, a lot of it is recognisable and the area is referred to as 'Hemsfield' as it is a mixture of Hatfield and Hemel Hempstead.

“Because a lot of the story is based in and around a university, I had the university in Hatfield in my head, because that’s where I went. So, I could really visualise it clearly,” Sherry said.

As Sherry celebrates the release of her new book, she still has her sights set on a second novel, which she has already started to write. The second book will also be another psychological thriller but no other spoilers have been shared.

Loads of the feedback for Hypnotic has requested for Sherry to release a prequel or a sequel to the novel but the mystery continues as her next book will be a standalone novel as well.

Although Sherry says she is considering looking into writing a sequel down the line to appease her engaged audience.

“So far, the book has been doing brilliantly. I’m actually blown away. I’ve had a lot of sales and I'm receiving fantastic reviews on Amazon as well,” Sherry added excitedly.

To purchase a copy of Sherry’s book on Amazon, go to, Hypnotic: A gripping psychological thriller with a shocking twist eBook : Hostler, Sherry: Amazon.co.uk: Kindle Store