Fence that blocked public path now removed
- Credit: Hagay Avniel
A fence that was installed across a public path in Welwyn Garden City to prevent people using it has now been removed.
A footpath at Stirling Way had red tape put across and a sign claiming to be private land installed on it after there was confusion over its legal status.
The alleyway, which provides access to Moneyhole Park, was believed to be land privately owned by Bovis Homes Ltd however Hertfordshire County Council established that the public do have a right to use it.
The confusion is believed to have arisen from the fact that the path was handed over by the developer decades ago but not adopted by HCC.
Therefore it is a public highway, which can't have a fence put across it, but it is not maintained by HCC.
You may also want to watch:
Speaking before the fence was removed, a spokesperson for HCC said: “There has been some confusion over the legal status of this path, but we have established that the public do have a right to use it."
Most Read
- 1 Woman injured after attack by out of control dog
- 2 'Much harder this time around' - Father of three fighting cancer for second time in two years
- 3 Drug dealer sentenced to more than five years in prison
- 4 'Confusion of legal status' sees public path fenced off
- 5 Local council elections: Don't know who to vote for? See what the candidates in your area have to say
- 6 Have you seen this wanted man?
- 7 Teenager arrested following pub break in
- 8 'We must act now' - villagers in renewed fight to save pub
- 9 Man found with head injuries following assault
- 10 Who are our Welwyn Hatfield candidates for Local Elections 2021?