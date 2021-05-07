News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Fence that blocked public path now removed

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 11:46 AM May 7, 2021   
Stirling Way Moneyhole park path

This path was blocked by a fence last week - Credit: Hagay Avniel

A fence that was installed across a public path in Welwyn Garden City to prevent people using it has now been removed.

A footpath at Stirling Way had red tape put across and a sign claiming to be private land installed on it after there was confusion over its legal status.

fence blocking path

The path when it was fenced off, though the fence was damaged after it was installed - Credit: Supplied

The alleyway, which provides access to Moneyhole Park, was believed to be land privately owned by Bovis Homes Ltd however Hertfordshire County Council established that the public do have a right to use it.

The confusion is believed to have arisen from the fact that the path was handed over by the developer decades ago but not adopted by HCC.

Therefore it is a public highway, which can't have a fence put across it,  but it is not maintained by HCC.

public path blocked

The sign which stated the path was private - Credit: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

Speaking before the fence was removed, a spokesperson for HCC said: “There has been some confusion over the legal status of this path, but we have established that the public do have a right to use it."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman injured after attack by out of control dog
  2. 2 'Much harder this time around' - Father of three fighting cancer for second time in two years
  3. 3 Drug dealer sentenced to more than five years in prison
  1. 4 'Confusion of legal status' sees public path fenced off
  2. 5 Local council elections: Don't know who to vote for? See what the candidates in your area have to say
  3. 6 Have you seen this wanted man?
  4. 7 Teenager arrested following pub break in
  5. 8 'We must act now' - villagers in renewed fight to save pub
  6. 9 Man found with head injuries following assault
  7. 10 Who are our Welwyn Hatfield candidates for Local Elections 2021?
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new automotive project at Hatfield Business Park

Louis de Soissons gets green light for ‘ground-breaking’ car project

Dan Mountney

person
This week's series 12 of Great British Railway Journeys brings Michael Portillo to Hertfordshire.

TV | Updated

Michael Portillo's Great British Railway Journeys visits Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The decaying oak tree in Raymonds Plain

Resident fights to save ancient oak tree from destruction

Akshay Raja

Logo Icon
Najib Hasan Cameron Hill murder

Drug trafficker guilty of 'cruel and tragic' Cameron Hill murder

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus