You better not cry! Santa Claus is coming to Hatfield Town Centre

PUBLISHED: 06:58 11 December 2019

Santa Claus in coming to Hatfield Town Centre on Saturday. Picture:Kevin Lines/WHBC.

Santa Claus in coming to Hatfield Town Centre on Saturday. Picture:Kevin Lines/WHBC.

Archant

You better watch out! You better not cry! Santa Claus is coming to Hatfield Town Centre.

He will be making a list and checking it twice and he's going to find out who's naughty or nice at a special grotto in White Lion Square.

The grotto is free and open from Saturday, until Santa has to head back to the North Pole for Christmas Eve.

There is also the option to donate £2 for charity and see him during any of the times below:

14-15 December: 10am to 3pm

18 December: 3pm to 8pm

19-20 December: 3pm to 6pm

21-22 December: 10am to 3pm

On Wednesday, December 18, there will be another Christmas celebration with carols and a spot of late-night shopping.

Keep up to date with all the festive activities on the Hatfield town centre 'Facebook page'.

