Driver dies in A414 crash near Welwyn Garden City, police confirm

PUBLISHED: 16:51 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 28 January 2020

The fatal car crash took place yesterday on the A414 at Cole Green, with the road shut eastbound between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford. Picture: Matt Powell

Police have confirmed that a man in his 60s sadly died after the van he was driving left the A414 at Cole Green yesterday and crashed into foliage and fencing.

The fatal collision happened at around 3.45pm and involved a white Peugeot Partner which, for reasons unknown at this time, left the carriageway as it headed east from Welwyn Garden City in the direction of Hertford.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, police have now confirmed the driver sadly died at the scene.

Sergeant Tom Daly, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, has launched an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.

He said: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of the driver as this very difficult time.

"We are appealing for the public's help so that we can give them some answers.

"Did you see the collision or events leading up to it? Perhaps you caught what happened on dash cam?

"If you saw what happened or have information or dash cam footage that could help the investigation, please don't hesitate to get in touch."

You can call 101 quoting ISR 543 of January 27, email tom.daly@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

