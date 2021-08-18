5 people you didn’t know were from Welwyn Hatfield

Published: 10:12 AM August 18, 2021

Film director Guy Ritchie (right) was born in Hatfield in 1968. - Credit: PA

Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield have been home to plenty of famous faces over the years, but here are five people you may not know were born and raised in our towns.

1. Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie and Jacqui Ritchie attending the Aladdin European Premiere held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London. - Credit: PA

Renowned and critically acclaimed film director, producer and screenwriter Guy Ritchie was born in Hatfield in 1968.

After leaving school at 15 and working a number of entry-level film industry jobs, Ritchie directed his first movie in 1998, cult classic Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, starring Jason Statham and Vinnie Jones in their big-screen debuts.

The 52-year-old has gone on to become one of cinema’s biggest directors, working on the likes of Snatch, Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E and Aladdin.

You may also want to watch:

2. Mick Taylor

Mick Taylor (second from right) joined the Rolling Stones in 1969 to replace Brian Jones. - Credit: PA

A member of the Rolling Stones from 1969 to 1974, Taylor was born in Welwyn Garden City and raised in Hatfield – where his father worked as a fitter for the de Havilland Aircraft Company.

Learning to play the guitar at the age of nine, he was a member of the The Gods and John Mayall's Bluesbreakers in his early career before joining the Stones.

After founder Brian Jones left the band in 1969, Taylor was brought in as his replacement after being recommended to Mike Jagger, working on albums such as Let It Bleed, Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St.

After returning to the band in late 1973 following an operation, Taylor fell out with Keith Richards and then just over a year later in December 1974 he quit, informing Jagger of his decision at a party before walking out.

Since his departure from the Stones, the now 72-year-old has continued working with a number of bands and produced solo work.

3. Colin Blunstone

Colin Blunstone (center) of The Zombies perform in concert at Shepherds Bush Empire in London. - Credit: PA

Much like Taylor, fellow musician Colin Blunstone was born and raised in Hatfield, with his father working as an aeronautical engineer for de Havilland.

Blunstone was lead singer of 1960s psychedelic pop sensations The Zombies, with the group going on to achieve huge success in America, earning number one hits with She’s Not There and Time of the Season.

Despite that success, sales began to decline and the band split up in 1967, but they have since reunited and continue to perform today, while also securing a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

4.Letitia Dean

Adam Woodyatt and Letitia Dean during filming of a special episode of the Graham Norton Show to celebrate 30 years of EastEnders. - Credit: PA

An actress and singer, Hatfield-born Dean is a well-known face for soap fans, having portrayed Sharon Watts in EastEnders for nearly 40 years over three different spells

She joined the original cast in 1985 as an 18-year-old, before leaving in 1995. She reprised the role from 2001 to 2006, and again from 2012.

Dean also appeared in 1980s TV favourites Grange Hill and Brookside, while regularly performing pantomime in London’s West End.

Dean’s former Eastenders co-star, Thomas Law, who played her on-screen step-son Peter Beale from 2006 to 2010, was also born in Hatfield.

5. Oliver Skipp

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp (left) and Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. - Credit: PA

The Tottenham midfielder was born in Welwyn Garden City and played youth football for Hertford-based club Bengeo Tigers, before joining Spurs at the age of 13.

Having progressed through the ranks at the north London club, Skipp made his professional debut in a 3-1 League Cup win over West Ham United in 2018.

The 20-year-old joined Norwich City on loan for the 2020/21 season and helped the Canaries win promotion from the Championship, with his performances earning him a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Now back at Tottenham for this season, Skipp started in the club’s 1-0 opening day win over defending Premier League champions Manchester City, and the highly-rated youngster is expected to have a breakthrough season with the Lilywhites.