Family pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' son who died on the railway

Published: 7:00 AM March 12, 2021

The family of a teenage boy who sadly died on the railway in Welwyn Garden City last week have paid tribute to him.

Officers were called to Welwyn Garden City station at 11.38am on March 4 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Josh Weavers, 17, was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Josh’s family said: “Josh was the best son, big brother, grandson, nephew, and friend anyone could wish for. He was loving, kind-hearted, fun and extremely competitive - this he was very proud of!

"His happiest times were spent with his family, gaming with friends and taking care of his dog Pebbles.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services for their efforts with special thanks to the British Transport Police.

"Our hearts go out to all who have been effected by this tragedy.

"Night night gorgeous boy, sweet dreams, love you.”