Hatfield parenting charity ‘humbled’ by winning top Hertfordshire award

Family Lives has won Hertfordshire's 2020 Valuing Volunteer Management Award. Picture: Supplied Archant

A parenting charity, which is based in Hatfield, has won a top Hertfordshire award for its work.

Family Lives earned Hertfordshire’s 2020 Valuing Volunteer Management Award in recognition of its good practice in demonstrating excellence in volunteer management.

Sandra Hiller from the charity said: “What makes this award so very special to us was that nominations could only be made by volunteers. We are so humbled that our volunteers took the time to nominate us and to see so many other charities receive glowing reports from their volunteers about how they are appreciated.

“Today more than ever, volunteers are providing essential practical and emotional support across Hertfordshire Communities at a time most needed.”

The award, supported by the Herts Community Foundation and the Herts Volunteer Centres, demonstrates excellence in welcoming, training and supporting volunteers and the recognition of the value of volunteers. The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire and Carmen Dillon from the W&H Volunteer Centre presented Kath Collins and Sandra Hiller from Family Lives with the award at the online ceremony.

For more information and to volunteer go here www.familylives.org.uk or ring 01163 666087.