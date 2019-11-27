Advanced search

Police patrol area of Hatfield after car egg-throwing incidents

PUBLISHED: 15:13 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 27 November 2019

An appeal has been launched for witnesses following a series of egg-throwing incidents in Falcon Close, Hatfield. Picture: Archant

An appeal has been launched for witnesses following a series of egg-throwing incidents in Falcon Close, Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are patrolling an area of Hatfield after a spate of egg-throwing at cars in a particular street.

An appeal has been launched for witnesses following a series of incidents in Falcon Close.

Officers were called at 10.08am on Tuesday, November 19, to reports that eggs had been thrown at two cars parked in road.

The victims told police that their cars had previously been targeted around two weeks before.

You may also want to watch:

PC Jessica Gibbs, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "On two occasions eggs have been thrown at cars in Falcon Close and I would like to reassure residents that we are conducting patrols in the area to catch those responsible.

"This sort of anti-social behaviour is not only a major nuisance to those affected, but it can be really intimidating too.

"I am appealing for anyone who might have witnessed these incidents or has information about what happened to get in touch. If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at jessica.gibbs@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting ISR 183 of November 19."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the force communications room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

CCTV appeal launched after Welwyn Garden City purse theft

Police believe this man can help them with their enquiries after a purse was stolen in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

CCTV appeal launched after Welwyn Garden City purse theft

Police believe this man can help them with their enquiries after a purse was stolen in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police patrol area of Hatfield after car egg-throwing incidents

An appeal has been launched for witnesses following a series of egg-throwing incidents in Falcon Close, Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Middlesex to use Radlett Cricket Club for all four home games in the Royal London Cup

Middlesex will play five games in total at Radlett Cricket Club in 2020. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Win for Potters Bar Crusaders U7 Blues continues great start to the season

Potters Bar Crusaders U7 Blues.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Four-star performances galore on entertaining day

Plough & Harrow attack the Herts Cheetahs goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Hundreds of runners tackle the Knebworth mist in third Hertfordshire Half Marathon

Over 1,500 runners braved the mist and cold to complete the Knebworth course. Picture: Hertfordshire Half Marathon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists