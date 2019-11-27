Police patrol area of Hatfield after car egg-throwing incidents

Police are patrolling an area of Hatfield after a spate of egg-throwing at cars in a particular street.

An appeal has been launched for witnesses following a series of incidents in Falcon Close.

Officers were called at 10.08am on Tuesday, November 19, to reports that eggs had been thrown at two cars parked in road.

The victims told police that their cars had previously been targeted around two weeks before.

PC Jessica Gibbs, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "On two occasions eggs have been thrown at cars in Falcon Close and I would like to reassure residents that we are conducting patrols in the area to catch those responsible.

"This sort of anti-social behaviour is not only a major nuisance to those affected, but it can be really intimidating too.

"I am appealing for anyone who might have witnessed these incidents or has information about what happened to get in touch. If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at jessica.gibbs@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting ISR 183 of November 19."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the force communications room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.