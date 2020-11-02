Extinction Rebellion protest haunts the streets of Welwyn Garden City

The protestors, were trying to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts Archant

A Halloween funeral march paraded the streets of Welwyn Garden City on the weekend to highlight the ‘horrors of climate change’.

The Red Rebels switched their trademark red for black. Picture: XR East Herts The Red Rebels switched their trademark red for black. Picture: XR East Herts

Extinction Rebellion East Herts’ black-clad protestors, including pallbearers, were mourning for those lost and to-be lost due to climate change.

An XR East Herts spokesperson said: “We all like to be scared at Halloween, but what’s really terrifying is the climate crisis threatening life as we know it.

“People around the world are already being made homeless and dying as a result of climate change, and things are only getting worse.

“Time is running out, but it’s not too late. We all need our MPs to vote in Parliament to pass the Climate and Ecological Emergency bill.

“The bill calls for a serious plan to take on climate change and also give ordinary people a real say on how we can move forward.”

The march was held in accordance with COVID-19 regulations, with the protest taking place fully outdoors with masks.

Rebels urged locals to get in touch with their MPs and ask for their support for the CEE bill.

Extinction Rebellion East Herts held a Halloween protest in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: XR East Herts Extinction Rebellion East Herts held a Halloween protest in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: XR East Herts

The CEE bill calls on the UK to ‘stop pretending that technology will save the day and instead make a serious plan to tackle climate change that takes into account our entire global impact’.

Shoppers were told about the group’s upcoming Zoom talk Climate Change: Heading for Extinction (and what to do about it), which takes place on November 5.