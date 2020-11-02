Advanced search

Extinction Rebellion protest haunts the streets of Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 12:45 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 02 November 2020

The protestors, were trying to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts

The protestors, were trying to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts

Archant

A Halloween funeral march paraded the streets of Welwyn Garden City on the weekend to highlight the ‘horrors of climate change’.

The Red Rebels switched their trademark red for black. Picture: XR East HertsThe Red Rebels switched their trademark red for black. Picture: XR East Herts

Extinction Rebellion East Herts’ black-clad protestors, including pallbearers, were mourning for those lost and to-be lost due to climate change.

An XR East Herts spokesperson said: “We all like to be scared at Halloween, but what’s really terrifying is the climate crisis threatening life as we know it.

“People around the world are already being made homeless and dying as a result of climate change, and things are only getting worse.

You may also want to watch:

“Time is running out, but it’s not too late. We all need our MPs to vote in Parliament to pass the Climate and Ecological Emergency bill.

“The bill calls for a serious plan to take on climate change and also give ordinary people a real say on how we can move forward.”

The march was held in accordance with COVID-19 regulations, with the protest taking place fully outdoors with masks.

Rebels urged locals to get in touch with their MPs and ask for their support for the CEE bill.

Extinction Rebellion East Herts held a Halloween protest in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: XR East HertsExtinction Rebellion East Herts held a Halloween protest in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: XR East Herts

The CEE bill calls on the UK to ‘stop pretending that technology will save the day and instead make a serious plan to tackle climate change that takes into account our entire global impact’.

Shoppers were told about the group’s upcoming Zoom talk Climate Change: Heading for Extinction (and what to do about it), which takes place on November 5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Extinction Rebellion protest haunts the streets of Welwyn Garden City

The protestors, were trying to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts

Man, 20, taken to hospital after stabbing in Hatfield

Aviation Avenue in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Sacrifice will be commemorated with Remembrance Sunday in Welwyn Hatfield online

Hatfield Remembrance Day service in 2019. Picture: WHBC.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Extinction Rebellion protest haunts the streets of Welwyn Garden City

The protestors, were trying to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts

Man, 20, taken to hospital after stabbing in Hatfield

Aviation Avenue in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Sacrifice will be commemorated with Remembrance Sunday in Welwyn Hatfield online

Hatfield Remembrance Day service in 2019. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Plans for no Hertsmere schoolchild to go hungry this Christmas

Cllr Bright visits the new state-of-the-art kitchens. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council

The show will go on for St Albans theatre after lockdown with streamed performances

The dress rehearsal for Relatively Speaking at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. The Alan Ayckbourn comedy opens on Friday, November 6 with performances streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell

FA Trophy draw: Welwyn Garden City get home tie against former winners

WGC will host Hednesford Town in the next round of the FA Trophy. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Extinction Rebellion protest haunts the streets of Welwyn Garden City

The protestors, were trying to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts

Maltings Theatre autumn season paused due to latest lockdown

Camilla Kerslake and Rodney Earl Clarke star in opera On Behalf of a Madman, which can be seen at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans on Tuesday, November 3 and Wednesday, November 4 before theatres close again due to lockdown 2. Picture: supplied