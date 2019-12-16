Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 16 December 2019
Archant
An Extinction Rebellion 'dramatic die-in' protest featuring mince pies and eco-friendly Christmas carols was held in Welwyn Garden City last weekend.
Extinction Rebellion East Herts joined forces with XR St Albans and XR North Herts last Saturday, December 7, in the Howard Centre to stage a protest in an attempt to open up dialogue about the General Election and Christmas.
The protestors sang eco-themed carols and called on shoppers to make 'environmental New Year's resolutions'.
XR East Herts Red Rebel Tony said: "Christmas and the New Year is a time not just to look back at the year gone by, but also look forward and ask how we can do better.
"In 2019, XR helped force climate justice on to the front pages and into a key issue for the 2019 General Election.
"But this is just the beginning. The clock is still ticking and we all need to do more to avert the climate crisis."
He added: "There are a lot of Environmental New Year Resolutions that everyone can make which add up to make a big difference."