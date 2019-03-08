Hatfield football academy shows racism the red card
PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 October 2019
Archant
A Hatfield football academy joined a national campaign to show racism the red card on Friday.
Every Day Stand Victorious Academy helped highlight anti-racist education for young people and adults by wearing red at the Roe Hill Playing Fields in Briars Lane.
Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Welwyn Hatfield Rosie Newbigging, who joined the young footballers, said: "This is an important day to show support for our diverse communities in the fight against racism."
Hatfield town council leader Lenny Brandon added that he "would like to thank Billy Highton of EDSV, not only for accommodating us today for this important initiative, but also the great work he is doing within the local community to close divides".
He added: "Football brings people together on many different levels, and I believe a great vehicle to help stamp out racism.
"The Bulgaria v England match this "week unfortunately highlighted there is still along way to go".