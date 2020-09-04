Event to reunite stolen bicycles from across Hertfordshire with rightful owners

An event is to be held in Welwyn next weekend in a bid to reunite more than 60 stolen bicycles with their rightful owners.

The bikes, believed to have been stolen from across Hertfordshire and London, were recovered after warrants were executed by officers from the East Herts Scorpion team last month in East Herts and Welwyn Hatfield.

A man was arrested and remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

The event will take place at The Meadow Barn at Tewin Bury Farm, Hertford Road, Welwyn, on Saturday September 12, between 11am and 4pm.

East Herts Ch Insp Stuart Orton said: “We were inundated with calls from members of the public after we publicised the results of the warrant, understandably keen to find out if their bicycle was among those recovered. We are now hosting this event for people to come along and see if they can identify theirs.

“The event will also provide people with the opportunity to have their bicycles security marked, using Bike Register. Registering bicycles in this way allows police to reunite them with their rightful owners, should they ever get lost or stolen and subsequently recovered. We have already managed to trace the owner of one the bicycles recovered during the warrant, thanks to the scheme.”

In order to ensure the event remains COVID secure, you must register your interest in attending prior to the day, (even if you are just attending to get your bicycle security marked) by emailing RSCORPIONEastHerts@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Further details will then be sent to you about how the event will work and what will be needed in order to claim your bicycle.

CI Orton continued: “I would like to say a big thank you to Tewin Bury Farm for providing their facilities to us for the event. Their farm shop and bar will be open on the day, so attendees can stay and enjoy the farm and purchase refreshments. Meanwhile, Safer Neighbourhood Team officers will be on hand to speak with visitors about any concerns they may have and to discuss what issues they feel police should be prioritising locally.

“Feedback will be recorded via our community voice platform ‘echo’ and will be used to help shape neighbourhood priorities, initiatives and campaigns moving forward.”

The police ask that you only attend to claim your bicycle if it is one of the following makes:

6ku, Boardman, Cannondale, Carrera, Charge, Claud Butler, Condor, Cube, East way, Falcon, Fuji, Giant, Leader, Merida, Navigate, Pearson, Pinnicle, Planet x, Proffesional, Raleigh - Revenio and Evo, Ridgeback, Scott, Specialized, Teman Speed, Verenti, Zhemei.