More electric vehicle charging points to be installed in Welwyn Hatfield

Charging points installed by Electric Blue. Picture: D J WICK HEDGEROW PICTURES

Sixteen charging points for electric vehicles will be installed in car parks across Welwyn Hatfield next year, including in the new Hatfield town centre multi-storey.

The money comes from the government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), which saw the council awarded over £100k – the top amount.

The council’s cabinet agreed on Wednesday, October 14 to appoint Hertfordshire-based Electric Blue to carry out the work, which is anticipated to complete in March 2021.

The most suitable locations will be decided between the council and Electric Blue in the coming months, but it is expected that four will be installed in the new town centre multi-storey and the remaining in car parks for neighbourhood shopping parades.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning and environment, said: “As electric vehicles become more affordable and more people consider making the switch, it is crucial that we provide the right infrastructure in our car parks for them to do so as part of the borough’s continuing move towards a zero carbon future.”

Cllr Fiona Thomson, executive member for public health, governance and climate change, said: “This is a really exciting step forward for the council in supporting zero-emissions travel. We know electric vehicles are becoming an increasingly popular choice in Welwyn Hatfield and we want to ensure that we stay ahead of demand to help reduce carbon emissions and improve our air quality locally.”

Trevor Watt, senior EV solutions specialist at Electric Blue, said: “We are extremely happy to have been appointed to work alongside Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, as they increase their number of charging points. In providing more options for zero-emissions travel, Welwyn Hatfield join the expanding Hertfordshire network provision for clean air drivers, and as a result, are helping to grow the uptake of EVs.”

The council’s financial contribution to the project, £13,832, will be taken from the budget reserve earmarked to support climate change initiatives.

Recent government statistics put the amount of charging points per 100,000 in Welwyn Hatfield at 15, much lower then neighbouring St Albans, 21, and Hertsmere, 24.