EU Elections 2019: Brexit Party tops Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere polls
PUBLISHED: 12:34 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 28 May 2019
Archant
The breakdown of how Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere voted in European Parliament elections has been revealed, with the Brexit Party topping the poll.
In the east of England region as a whole, the Brexit Party secured three MEPs, Richard Tice, Michael Heaver and June Mummery, at the European Parliament after seats were distributed according to proportional representation.
The Liberal Democrats have two MEPs - Councillor Barbara Gibson, who represents Welwyn Garden City at Hertfordshire County Council level - and Lucy Nethsinga.
The Green Party and Conservatives took one each, represented by Dr Catherine Rowett and Geoffrey Van Orden, respectively.
This is a big change on 2014's makeup for the region, when UKIP took three seats, the Conservatives took three and Labour secured one.
Voting turnout also increased slightly in Welwyn Hatfeild, by 1.7 per cent in 2019 compared to 2014, bucking the trend regionally.
Turnout in the east of England as a whole was 36.4 per cent, which was a little down on the 36.6 per cent of 2014.
The full results of the vote for the Welwyn Hatfield poll are shown numerically below:
The Brexit Party - 9,597
Liberal Democrats - 8,080
The Conservative and Unionist Party - 3,294
Green Party - 2,983
Labour Party - 2,854
Change UK/the Independent Group - 1,015
Uk Independence Party (UKIP) - 774
English Democrats - 150
Indpendent/Csordas Attila - 56
Ballot papers rejected - 128
Total vote - 28,931
Turnout - 36.4%
Hertsmere, which includes the Potters Bar area, also performed similarly:
The Brexit Party - 8,145
Liberal Democrats - 6,062
The Conservative and Unionist Party - 4,673
Green Party - 2,559
Labour Party - 2,443
Change UK/the Independent Group - 1,575
Uk Independence Party (UKIP) - 724
English Democrats - 152
Indpendent/Csordas Attila - 61
Ballot papers rejected: 165
Total vote - 26,559
Turnout - 36.39%
You can check out the full east of England results online here.