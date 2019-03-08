EU Elections 2019: Brexit Party tops Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere polls

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England.

The breakdown of how Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere voted in European Parliament elections has been revealed, with the Brexit Party topping the poll.

New Green Party MEP Dr Catherine Rowett

In the east of England region as a whole, the Brexit Party secured three MEPs, Richard Tice, Michael Heaver and June Mummery, at the European Parliament after seats were distributed according to proportional representation.

The Liberal Democrats have two MEPs - Councillor Barbara Gibson, who represents Welwyn Garden City at Hertfordshire County Council level - and Lucy Nethsinga.

The Green Party and Conservatives took one each, represented by Dr Catherine Rowett and Geoffrey Van Orden, respectively.

This is a big change on 2014's makeup for the region, when UKIP took three seats, the Conservatives took three and Labour secured one.

Liberal Democrat MEPs Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha.

Voting turnout also increased slightly in Welwyn Hatfeild, by 1.7 per cent in 2019 compared to 2014, bucking the trend regionally.

Turnout in the east of England as a whole was 36.4 per cent, which was a little down on the 36.6 per cent of 2014.

The full results of the vote for the Welwyn Hatfield poll are shown numerically below:

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice.

The Brexit Party - 9,597

Liberal Democrats - 8,080

The Conservative and Unionist Party - 3,294

Green Party - 2,983

Labour Party - 2,854

Change UK/the Independent Group - 1,015

Uk Independence Party (UKIP) - 774

English Democrats - 150

Indpendent/Csordas Attila - 56

Ballot papers rejected - 128

Total vote - 28,931

Turnout - 36.4%

Hertsmere, which includes the Potters Bar area, also performed similarly:

The Brexit Party - 8,145

Liberal Democrats - 6,062

The Conservative and Unionist Party - 4,673

Green Party - 2,559

Labour Party - 2,443

Change UK/the Independent Group - 1,575

Uk Independence Party (UKIP) - 724

English Democrats - 152

Indpendent/Csordas Attila - 61

Ballot papers rejected: 165

Total vote - 26,559

Turnout - 36.39%

You can check out the full east of England results online here.