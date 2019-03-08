How to find the best Will-writing solicitor in Welwyn

It often becomes the family's responsibility, during probate, to deal with the estate of someone who has passed, seeking a solicitors help during this time can be a great source of help. Archant

Many of us worry about what will happen to our loved ones after we're gone. HRJ Foreman Law Solicitors have the expertise to help you plan for the future so you can feel more at ease knowing your family will be cared for. HRJ Foreman's co-managing director Robert France shares his advice on how to find the best estate planning solicitor for your circumstances.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

HRJ Foreman’s co-managing director Robert France shares his advice on how to find the best estate planning solicitor for your circumstances. HRJ Foreman’s co-managing director Robert France shares his advice on how to find the best estate planning solicitor for your circumstances.

Finding a solicitor: what to look for

"When you are choosing a solicitor, you want to know you can trust them to look after your personal or business concerns," says Robert.

It's difficult to imagine no longer being around, but it's important to find the right solicitor that will help you plan for the future. A recent survey found that when choosing a solicitor, people cared more about their reputation than they did their specialist knowledge or cost.

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are dedicated to providing a high quality service for their clients. For two years in a row, they have been highly commended for their standards of customer service when used by a mystery shopper. They were also awarded best legal and financial services business at Hertfordshire's biz4Biz awards 2019.

There are those moments in life where knowing you have taken care of yor assets for your family will give you peace of mind. There are those moments in life where knowing you have taken care of yor assets for your family will give you peace of mind.

The best Will solicitors

Robert says: "Everyone's circumstances are unique. It's not possible to purchase a one size fits all solution, so it's essential to get the right legal advice that has been tailored for you."

The best solicitors will break down the complexities of estate planning, making it easy for you to protect your assets. HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors have an experienced team of lawyers based at their Welwyn Garden City offices that specialise in Will writing. They work closely with their clients to help plan for every eventual outcome, to include, if needed, appointing a loved one to assist you during your lifetime under a Lasting Power of Attorney.

There are those moments in life where knowing you have taken care of yor assets for your family will give you peace of mind. There are those moments in life where knowing you have taken care of yor assets for your family will give you peace of mind.

They also have an experienced probate team that can advise you and your family on how best to handle a loved one's estate. During probate, it often becomes the family's responsibility to deal with the estate of someone who has passed, which is why seeking a solicitor's help during this time can prove invaluable.

"Amidst the grief of losing a loved one, families also face the daunting prospect of administering their estate," says Robert. "A good solicitor is someone who knows this and will lend their expertise to make it as easy for the family as possible."

You may also want to watch:

Accreditations matter

It's important to look for firms certified by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and the Law Society.

"Many Will-writing services are unregulated so they may be unable to provide you with the correct professional advice and can offer little protection should something go wrong," says Robert.

The SRA regulate the law society of England and Wales, setting the values and codes of conduct of the firms they regulate to make sure they continue to operate in the interests of their clients.

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are an SRA-accredited practice and are highly commended by the Law Society's Lexcel accreditation for their high quality client care.

Solicitors: what they charge

Robert says: "At such an emotional time, some families are naturally concerned about the fees they may incur using a solicitor. That's why it's a good idea to find solicitor that will outline all costs at the start so you can make an informed decision on what's best for you."

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors give clients a breakdown of all costs at the initial meeting and they don't charge an additional fee based on the value of the estate. Clients are charged a set hourly rate, meaning they pay only for the time the solicitor spends working on their case.

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors

In April 2013, two of the oldest law firms in the country merged their expertise and specialism to form HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors. They became distinguished from the 'usual' high street law firm for their different approach, gaining recognition for their quality customer care and service.

Their Welwyn Garden City office is open five days a week. If you want to find out more about their services, call 01707 887 700 or visit their website.