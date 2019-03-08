Essex man jailed for causing deaths of Welwyn Garden City family

A man, from Essex, has been jailed for five and half years for causing a fatal crash, which resulted in the deaths of Welwyn Garden City family.

Kieran Dorsey, 24, of Shortlands, Basildon, was sentenced after pleading guilty on three counts of death by dangerous driving and one count of perverting the course of justice at Basildon Crown Court last Friday.

The three women had been travelling home to Welwyn Garden City in July 2017, when Dorsey lost control of his van and collided head-on with the family's Fiat Punto on Lower Dunton Road near Basildon.

The two sisters, 57-year-old driver Philippa Izzard and 61-year-old front passenger Amanda Stoko, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their mother Sheila Izzard, 84, was travelling in the back of the car. She was taken to hospital in critical condition and remained in hospital care till she passed away less than two months later.

Sheila, Philippa and Amanda had been at the Langdon Nature Reserve, off Lower Dunton Road that day planning a commemorative bench for a loved one when Dorsey crashed into them.

"What had been a joyous occasion, celebrating the life of Alan Izzard, became in a split second, a day of tragedy," said Chris Curran, speaking on behalf of the family.

The Forensic Collision Investigations Unit determined Dorsey had been driving over the speed limit of 40mph, and was travelling somewhere between 52mph and 69mph.

"Dorsey's actions that day have left a family devastated. Their three loved ones - Sheila, Philippa and Amanda - will never come home again. I hope that today's sentence does some small justice to their memories, and allows the family to start moving forward after the past two years of anguish," said Senior Investigating Officer, PS Steve Holmes of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Dorsey's van overturned during the collision and rolled down the road, coming to a stop 25 metres away from the point of the collision.

He was taken to hospital by officers with his passenger as a precaution.

"Whilst we are pleased to have been spared the ordeal of a trial, we are frustrated that Mr Dorsey's decision to face up to the overwhelming evidence of his guilt was not taken when he first received the details of the case against him," said Mr Curran.

"No sentence can undo the harm that he caused, not only to our family, but to his own nearest and dearest. There are no winners today."