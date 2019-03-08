Welwyn Garden City to hold Environment Day events

Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A host of organisations is getting together to promote care for the environment and sustainable living in a Welwyn Garden City event.

There will be stalls, arts and crafts activities, and invited speakers on Environment Day on Howardsgate aimed at educating and informing residents.

From 12pm to 3pm on Friday, April 12, stall holders will be on hand to give attendees tips on how to make small changes that will help the environment, and advice on how to live more sustainably.

Organisations attending include Affinity Water, council officers, Riverford locally sourced organic fruit and veg, and the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust.

There will also be a speaker from Greenpeace, and the Creative Lab will lead arts and crafts activities to help children make a pledge to protect the earth.

Simone Russell, corporate director at WHBC, said: “We know residents are passionate about helping to save the planet and this event is a fantastic opportunity to learn new tips on protecting our environment.

“There will also be arts and crafts for children, all focused on being more environmentally friendly to inspire our future generations to think about their impact on the natural world.

“I would encourage everyone to come along to see how small changes can help to protect our planet for generations to come.”