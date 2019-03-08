Welwyn Garden City goes green in town Environment Day

The event was enjoyed by all ages. Picture: Supplied Archant

Welwyn Garden City hosted Environment Day events on Friday, with a range of attractions focused on sustainable living and protecting the environment.

Attendees enjoyed talks on the environment. Picture supplied Attendees enjoyed talks on the environment. Picture supplied

Between 12pm and 3pm, stalls, arts and crafts activities and even a speaker from Greenpeace both entertained and informed visitors on how they can do their bit to help.

Simone Russell, corporate director at Welwyn Hatfield Council, said: “It was great to see so many residents passionate about helping to save our planet.

“I hope that everyone who attended Environment Day went away with some new tips and knowledge on how they can live more sustainably.

“The Creative Lab's arts and crafts station was a huge hit with children who all made pledges to help protect the planet.

Flore pledging to protect insects. Picture supplied Flore pledging to protect insects. Picture supplied

“It's fantastic that our future generation is already so aware of their impact on the natural world and interested in how they can help to protect our planet, the environment and wildlife.”

Live life of the veg stand. Picture: supplied Live life of the veg stand. Picture: supplied