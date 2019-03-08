Advanced search

Environment Agency relocates 23 brown trout from chalk streams in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 17:30 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 31 July 2019

South East's EA saving trout on the River Ver. Picture: Environment Agency.

Archant

The South East Environment Agency relocated 23 brown trout from chalk streams in Welwyn Garden City today.

The fish were moved from the River Mimram after being put at risk by low water flows due to prolonged dry weather.

By moving the trout to areas of the river with more water, the Environment Agency said they "can hopefully stop them becoming distressed or dying as a result".

Feargal Sharkey, the former Undertones lead singer turned fly-fishing enthusiast, has called on the Environment Agency to protect Herts chalk beds from water depletion in the River Lea, Mimram and Ver.

READ MORE: Teenage Kicks rock star condemns water loss in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

The Derry native told this newspaper earlier this month that water flows underneath the Welwyn viaduct and in St Albans are now gone.

He said: "It's dried up to a ditch!"

The EA says it is taking action and since 2016 has "slashed the amount of water that water companies take from six chalk streams in the area north of London by over 40 million litres a day".

