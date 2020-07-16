Advanced search

Our green-fingered best garden winners tell how they feel about our judge ‘digging’ their entries

PUBLISHED: 12:01 19 July 2020

Anthony Jobson with his winning garden. Picture: Supplied

Anthony Jobson with his winning garden. Picture: Supplied

Archant

The green-fingered winners of our Enjoy Gardening More gardening competition are celebrating after cultivating their best lockdown gardens.

Julie Hunter from Welwyn Garden City with her winning garden. Picture: SuppliedJulie Hunter from Welwyn Garden City with her winning garden. Picture: Supplied

Due to lockdown and the sunny spring weather, more and more people have been spending time in their gardens, whether to work on their mowing and planting or just as a way to relax safely outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.

Entrants from around Welwyn Hatfield were judged in two categories – gardens under 150 square metres and those above 150 square metres.

The three WHT winners are Anthony Jobson (garden under 150 sq m), who won £100, Julie Hunter (garden over 150 sq m), who won £50, and runner up Laird Budge – who won £50 – all of which can be spent at enjoygardeningmore.co.uk

Anthony Jobson, who works as a site manager for an interiors company, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won. Gardening is so rewarding.

Laird Budge from Hatfield entered his front garden full of roses in full bloom in the less than 150sq m category in the Enjoy Gardening More competition.Laird Budge from Hatfield entered his front garden full of roses in full bloom in the less than 150sq m category in the Enjoy Gardening More competition.

“It’s taken me three years to achieve my garden, but when the sun comes out what a joy to relax in!”

You may also want to watch:

Julie Hunter said: “I am delighted to hear that I am a winner. The garden has had many hours of pampering from fence-painting to patio-cleaning.

“The hosta plants have been re-potted, the strawberry plants put in hanging baskets, new trellis for the jasmine, bigger plot for the acer tree and lots of grass-cutting, weeding, feeding and watering.

“Thank goodness for the summer that came early and the pleasure of having a garden during lockdown. Although the two grandsons were missed dearly the garden has kept us busy.

“Shame all the hanging egg chairs sold out – this would have been out ideal addition to the garden to sit and relax and look at what we’ve achieved.”

Runner up Laird Budge said: “We are really pleased to have done well in the competition. We get great pleasure from our garden – during lockdown I’ve been doing a lot more work on it.”

Speaking after judging the competition last week, Enjoy Gardening More’s head gardener Peter McDermott said he was “very impressed” by all the entries received.

He said: “From incredible imaginations to planting prowess, fabulous formals to intricate cottage gardens, we really saw it all!

