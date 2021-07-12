News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Euro 2020: Fans pack pubs in Welwyn Hatfield ahead of England vs Italy

Matt Adams

Published: 9:56 AM July 12, 2021   
England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield.

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

So it didn't come home (again!), but what a tournament Euro 2020 was for Gareth Southgate's boys!

Pubs across Welwyn and Hatfield were packed to their Covid-safe capacities by England fans excitedly awaiting Sunday's decisive match with Italy.

Our photographer was out and about capturing the socially-distant crowds to mark this momentous occasion, visiting both The Great Northern in Hatfield and The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City to snap fans enjoying the game.

We might not have brought home the silverware, but it's been a journey we can be proud of.

England Fans - The Two Willows.

England Fans - The Two Willows. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - The Two Willows.

England Fans - The Two Willows. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - The Two Willows.

England Fans - The Two Willows. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - The Two Willows.

England Fans - The Two Willows. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - The Two Willows.

England Fans - The Two Willows. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield.

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield.

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield.

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield.

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield.

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield.

England Fans - The Great Northern - Hatfield. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

We're still keen to see your photos from Sunday, so send them to the usual address - whtimesnews@archant.co.uk - and we'll run a selection of the best in the newspaper and on our website.

Euro 2020
Welwyn News
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

