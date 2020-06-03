Advanced search

Phased return of car parking charges and enforcement in Radlett and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 14:48 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 03 June 2020

Hertsmere owns Barnet Road, Highview Close, Salisbury Close, Wyllyotts Place and Manor Road car parks in Potters Bar and Newberries in Radlett. Picture: HBC.

Hertsmere owns Barnet Road, Highview Close, Salisbury Close, Wyllyotts Place and Manor Road car parks in Potters Bar and Newberries in Radlett. Picture: HBC.

Most car parking charges and enforcement will resume in Radlett and Potters Bar in June after a period of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hertsmere Borough Council suspended parking charges and enforcement on March 24 as the UK started to lockdown.

As lockdown measures ease, charges in all council-owned pay and display car parks across the borough will resume on June 8, before non-essential shops reopen.

Cllr Jean Heywood, portfolio holder for transport, said: “We made adjustments to our services, in line with government guidelines, as part of the huge effort by everyone to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

“Parking and traffic management is an important public service, which provides benefits for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and the wider community. Those benefits include maintaining road safety and access to jobs, goods and services. This has perhaps never been more important than now as we have had to respond to unprecedented changing demands and priorities.

“As traffic on the roads increases due to the lifting of many lockdown rules, a carefully phased reintroduction of previously relaxed parking management and enforcement is essential to help manage a safe and controlled recovery. This is especially true for the return to work and school for many over the coming days and weeks.

“We will be ensuring residents are updated of the reintroduction of changes through our website, social media channels and at the car parks themselves.”

Enforcement of the controlled residential streets immediately off Shenley Road, Borehamwood and Watling Street, Radlett will start from the June 8, as motorists are potentially displaced a result of the social distancing measures installed by Hertfordshire County Council Highways.

Full enforcement of all controlled parking zones will resume July 6.

Car park users are encouraged to use the online Pay by Phone payment system on m2.paybyphone.co.uk/register using the app or by calling 0203 362 1200.

To find out more about parking in Hertsmere visit hertsmere.gov.uk/parking or if you have, any questions contact Parking Services on cpz@hertsmere.gov.uk.

Topic Tags:

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda 'evacuated' after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield McDonald's reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

