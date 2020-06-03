Phased return of car parking charges and enforcement in Radlett and Potters Bar

Hertsmere owns Barnet Road, Highview Close, Salisbury Close, Wyllyotts Place and Manor Road car parks in Potters Bar and Newberries in Radlett. Picture: HBC. Archant

Most car parking charges and enforcement will resume in Radlett and Potters Bar in June after a period of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hertsmere Borough Council suspended parking charges and enforcement on March 24 as the UK started to lockdown.

As lockdown measures ease, charges in all council-owned pay and display car parks across the borough will resume on June 8, before non-essential shops reopen.

Cllr Jean Heywood, portfolio holder for transport, said: “We made adjustments to our services, in line with government guidelines, as part of the huge effort by everyone to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

“Parking and traffic management is an important public service, which provides benefits for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and the wider community. Those benefits include maintaining road safety and access to jobs, goods and services. This has perhaps never been more important than now as we have had to respond to unprecedented changing demands and priorities.

“As traffic on the roads increases due to the lifting of many lockdown rules, a carefully phased reintroduction of previously relaxed parking management and enforcement is essential to help manage a safe and controlled recovery. This is especially true for the return to work and school for many over the coming days and weeks.

“We will be ensuring residents are updated of the reintroduction of changes through our website, social media channels and at the car parks themselves.”

Enforcement of the controlled residential streets immediately off Shenley Road, Borehamwood and Watling Street, Radlett will start from the June 8, as motorists are potentially displaced a result of the social distancing measures installed by Hertfordshire County Council Highways.

Full enforcement of all controlled parking zones will resume July 6.

Car park users are encouraged to use the online Pay by Phone payment system on m2.paybyphone.co.uk/register using the app or by calling 0203 362 1200.

To find out more about parking in Hertsmere visit hertsmere.gov.uk/parking or if you have, any questions contact Parking Services on cpz@hertsmere.gov.uk.