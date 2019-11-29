Van driver in critical but stable condition after serious M25 crash near Potters Bar

M25 crash: The van driver was flown by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to the Royal London Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Chris Mackriell Archant

A van driver remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after yesterday's serious M25 crash between Potters Bar and Enfield - which closed the motorway for almost eight hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 30-year-old man was flown to the Royal London Hospital by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, where he remains.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called at about 1.45pm yesterday following the collision, which involved a van and a lorry and occurred between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield/Cheshunt.

Initially both sides of the motorway were shut so the air ambulance could land on the anti-clockwise side of the carriageway, with the clockwise side shut between Junction 23 for South Mimms/A1(M) and Junction 25.

There were delays of more than two hours clockwise, with nine miles of traffic back to Junction 21a for St Albans.

Highways England reported that the motorway did not fully reopen until 9.37pm.