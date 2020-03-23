Potters Bar recording studio competition goes to Enfield band

PHSE Band, who were the youngest group to take part, came fifth. Picture: Potters Bar Rotary Club Archant

A Battle of the Bands competition in Potters Bar was won by four boys from Enfield Grammar School.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havoc from Enfield Grammer School came first. Picture: Potters Bar Rotary Club Havoc from Enfield Grammer School came first. Picture: Potters Bar Rotary Club

The Potters Bar Rotary annual event rocked out at Mount Grace School hall on Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15, with ten bands competiting, made up of 10 to 17-years-olds.

Co-organiser Chris Cardell-Williams said: “Every year we highlight just how committed and skilled our local young people are.

You may also want to watch:

“And this year we were amazed by the high standards these musicians achieved.”

Chemicalia from Chancellor's, Richard Hale and St Edmunds Schools came second. Picture: Potters Bar Rotary Club Chemicalia from Chancellor's, Richard Hale and St Edmunds Schools came second. Picture: Potters Bar Rotary Club

The big prize on offer was a day in a professional recording studio for the winning band, which went to Havoc – four teenagers from Enfield Grammar School.

Runners up Chemicalia were made up of Brookmans Park’s Chancellor’s, Hertford’s Richard Hale and Ware’s St Edmunds Schools and had been together for just six weeks. Red Light, from Mount Grace, came third.

The Potters Bar band said that performing in the competition had inspired them to work harder to get even better as a band. A sentiment shared by all the youngsters who took part.