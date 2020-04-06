Advanced search

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

PUBLISHED: 06:57 07 April 2020

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Welwyn Haftield and Hertsmere have both seen a rise in empty homes according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

You may also want to watch:

The number of vacant properties in Welwyn Hatfield rose by 12.6 per cent in the last two years, with 253 in 2018 and 285 in 2019.

Similarly, Hertsmere had 503 empty homes in 2018 and 528 in 2019, a rise of five per cent.

READ MORE: Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

To address the need, councillor Jean Heywood, portfolio holder for housing, at Hertsmere has come up with the Empty Homes Strategy and Action Plan.

While Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council – which has only 0.04 per cent of its own housing empty – has said it has the power in exceptional circumstances to force homes into use when there is an extreme case of disrepair or it is a hub of anti-social activity.

READ MORE: Derelict Potters Bar house will be turned into flats

WHBC added: “To help alleviate the borough’s housing shortage, it’s important to us that properties are put to good use, however, the handful of homes in the borough that are empty wouldn’t justify local authority enforcement action under current legislation.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Hertfordshire sexual health clinic to close in Hatfield

There are three sexual health clinics in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Venue change needed as charity football game for NHS grows too large for Welwyn Garden City

Herns Lane was originally the venue for the Charity FC 2020 game for the NHS. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Workers criticise Hatfield Yodel and Welham Green DHL COVID-19 protections

Workers have criticised Yodel and DHL over COVID-19 safety concerns. Picture: Supplied/GMB.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Hertfordshire sexual health clinic to close in Hatfield

There are three sexual health clinics in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Venue change needed as charity football game for NHS grows too large for Welwyn Garden City

Herns Lane was originally the venue for the Charity FC 2020 game for the NHS. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Workers criticise Hatfield Yodel and Welham Green DHL COVID-19 protections

Workers have criticised Yodel and DHL over COVID-19 safety concerns. Picture: Supplied/GMB.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

Rise in arrests made regarding human slavery last year in Hertfordshire

The number of people arrested for human exploitation and slavery across Hertfordshire has doubled in the last four years. Picture; Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hatfield delivery company to help feed the NHS alongside Tesco and Absolute Taste

Yodel in Hatfield is taking part in Salute the NHS. Picture: Yodel.
Drive 24