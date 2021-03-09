'Emotional reunions' as care homes are allowed visitors again

Published: 11:13 AM March 9, 2021

Oakview Lodge Care & Nursing Home is taking a cautious approach to easing visiting restrictions with guidelines in place to ensure everyone is kept safe - Credit: Country Court

Care home residents were "delighted" and "overjoyed" to be able to reunite with their loved ones after restrictions were eased on Monday.

From the start of this week every care home resident has been able to nominate a single visitor who is able to enter the care home for regular visits.

The visitors are tested using rapid lateral flow tests before every visit and must wear the appropriate personal protective equipment as well as following all other infection control measures during visits.

Visitors and residents are also advised to keep physical contact to a minimum.

Residents at Oakview Lodge Care Home in Welwyn Garden City were delighted to enjoy the benefits of the easing of visiting restrictions.

Families were overjoyed to be visiting their loved ones for the first time in many months.

“We had some emotional reunions," said Teresa Torres, home manager at Oakview Lodge Care Home. “It was wonderful to see our residents reunited with loved ones. This has been a difficult time for all our families, the return of visitors to our home will bring a much-needed boost to wellbeing”.

So far in Hertfordshire and West Essex the number of people to have received their first dose of vaccine is: 18.6 per cent of under 65s, 89.7 per cent of 65-69s, 96.4 per cent of 70-74s, 100 per cent of 75-79s and 94 per cent of people age 80+ .

Rachel Davies, wellbeing coordinator at Oakview Lodge Care Home, said: “We’ve seen so many smiles and a few tears of joy today. It’s been absolutely fantastic to welcome visitors back to our home again. Family is what we’re all about here at Oakview Lodge.”

Coronavirus cases week on week in Welwyn Hatfield have been dropping almost every week, with now only 70 cases per 100,000 people in the constituency.

Country Court are keen to mention they are taking a cautious approach to easing visiting restrictions with guidelines in place to ensure everyone is kept safe without reducing the enjoyment of the time families spend together.

Their visits are currently by appointment only to accommodate all requests, and visitors must have their temperature checked, wear a facemask and complete a ‘Health Passport’.