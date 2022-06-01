Humanitas co-founder receives MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Emma Cox has been awarded an MBE for services to child and family social work, and voluntary work overseas. - Credit: Social Worker of the Year Awards

A Welwyn Garden City woman who co-founded the Humanitas charity has been awarded an MBE as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her social care work.

Emma Cox, 41, has received the honour for services to child and family social work, and voluntary work overseas which started back in 2000.

While on a gap year in Romania, Emma witnessed extreme prejudice against Roma families and disabled children, convincing her to stay in the country for a further seven years and set up the Romania Relief charity, working with families and raising money for building projects.

She would later co-found Humanitas to help abandoned and orphaned children across the world, supporting 43,000 across Europe and Africa as of 2020.

Emma has been a senior practitioner at Central Bedfordshire Council for the past seven years, winning Social Worker of the Year Award for Championing Social Work Values in 2019, before picking up Gold Award for Children & Families Social Worker at National Children & Young People Awards in 2020.